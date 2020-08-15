Neil Young Announces New Archival Releases

(hennemusic) Neil Young has announced plans for some fall releases from his ongoing archives. According to his recent post on the Neil Young Archives site, the singer will issue a pair of live projects with Crazy Horse, including a 2003 concert recording, "Return To Greendale", on November 6, and a 1990 club show, "Way Down In The Rust Bucket", on December 6.

November 6 will also see the release of the second volume of his box set series, which is expected to pick up where 2009's "Vol. 1 1963-1972" left off; the rocker will be sharing more information on the package soon.

There's another live project in the works, as well, that will feature a more recent performance. "In these days, like you, I have been staying at home as much as I can, and that's a lot," writes Young. "I have been working, staying busy with projects that have come into being because of the crisis we are sharing. For me, a project called 'The Timeless Orpheum' has been taking my time. It is a concert film with a lot of twists and turns, telling my story and yours [and] our history together." Read more here.

