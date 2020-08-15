.

Neil Young Announces New Archival Releases

Bruce Henne | 08-15-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Neil Young

(hennemusic) Neil Young has announced plans for some fall releases from his ongoing archives. According to his recent post on the Neil Young Archives site, the singer will issue a pair of live projects with Crazy Horse, including a 2003 concert recording, "Return To Greendale", on November 6, and a 1990 club show, "Way Down In The Rust Bucket", on December 6.

November 6 will also see the release of the second volume of his box set series, which is expected to pick up where 2009's "Vol. 1 1963-1972" left off; the rocker will be sharing more information on the package soon.

There's another live project in the works, as well, that will feature a more recent performance. "In these days, like you, I have been staying at home as much as I can, and that's a lot," writes Young. "I have been working, staying busy with projects that have come into being because of the crisis we are sharing. For me, a project called 'The Timeless Orpheum' has been taking my time. It is a concert film with a lot of twists and turns, telling my story and yours [and] our history together." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Neil Young Announces New Archival Releases

Neil Young Scores UK Hit With 'Homegrown'

Neil Young Streams Homegrown Barnyard Performance

Neil Young Streams Homegrown Track 'Vacancy'

Neil Young Launching Official Bootleg Series

Neil Young Plays Harvest Classics In New Fireside Sessions Stream

Neil Young Releasing Lost 1970s Album 'Homegrown'

Neil Young Releases New Fireside Session

Neil Young Shares Vintage 1971 Performance

Neil Young Streams Third Episode Of Fireside Sessions

More Neil Young News


advertisement
Day In Rock

UFO Co-Founder Pete Way Dead At 69- Sammy Hagar's First Pandemic-Era Concert Cancelled- The Rolling Stones Release War On Drugs Remix Of 'Scarlet'- more

Reviews

Singled Out: The Imaginaries' Walking On A Wire

Singled Out: Darrel William Herbert (Ex-Toadies) 's If You Still Believe

RSC - Shadow Lady

On The Record: Hall & Oates, Triumph, Daniel Johnston, and Social Distortion

Singled Out: Rahway's Sugar

advertisement
Latest News

UFO Co-Founder Pete Way Dead At 69

Sammy Hagar's First Pandemic-Era Concert Cancelled

The Rolling Stones Release War On Drugs Remix Of 'Scarlet'

Allman Brothers Band To Release Final Concert With Duane Allman

No More Saturday Nights For Dead & Company For Now

Anthrax Share Persistence Of Time Tour Stories

Neil Young Announces New Archival Releases

Singled Out: The Imaginaries' Walking On A Wire