Singled Out: The Imaginaries' Walking On A Wire

Oklahoma husband/wife duo The Imaginaries just released their brand new single "Walking On A Wire" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Like many of our songs, 'Walking On A Wire' was born from a place of unrest and uncertainty. I began writing the song and brought it to Shane about halfway through the process and he really helped improve it and bring his perspective to the concept. We've been pushing for so long and working so hard at our music careers and are firm believers in hard work and seeing things through. But like many artists, this career path has been anything but easy for us. It's a balancing act of constantly managing our emotions every day when one minute, you are given an opportunity and in a split second, it can be taken away due to circumstances completely out of your control. We always push forward and hold on to our faith and each other, but the life of an artist can be quite exhausting and this idea is the epicenter of this song," says Maggie McClure.

Maggie continues, "'Walking On A Wire' encompasses our tireless quest of not giving up, although sometimes it would be so easy to do so. It's a song about true resilience and staying the course, no matter what. When you have a deep calling, there's just no way you can't be pursuing it. The music is in our bones. It's a big part of who we are. In the bridge of the song we encourage one another and ourselves by singing 'we can make it, make it to the other side.' The repetition enforces the lyrics and by the end of the bridge we're convinced that we indeed CAN make it to the other side."

"The song truly morphed from where it started to how it ended up. Maggie and I have written a lot of songs about struggle. At the time when we wrote this, we were having a really hard time making ends meet with our music. We had come to the realization that we had to find a way to make it work or we weren't going to be able to do it forever. That is an extremely harsh realization when you love something so much. As time passes and you get older, there's also a sense of urgency to figure out how to make it work that also comes into play. In 'Walking On A Wire,' we talk about being stuck on a wheel spinning 'round and 'round...this explores the daily life we have, where we continue to work hard and do everything we feel like we are supposed to do, yet we keep finding ourselves lost or what feels like 'running in circles'," says Shane Henry.

