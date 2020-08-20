Stay Home with Hawthorne Heights Tour Announced

Hawthorne Heights have announced that will be launching a special virtual tour that will feature perform two unique shows per night in different cities across the U.S.

The trek will feature support from Mark Rose and will be used to "raise money for independent venues, local promoters and more" with tickets available for $10.

The Stay Home with Hawthorne Heights tour is set to launch on September 22nd in Roswell, NM at The Liberty Theatre and will wrap up on October 11th in Los Angeles, CA at Emo Nite. See the dates below:

9/22/2020 - Roswell, NM - The Liberty Theatre

9/23/2020 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

9/23/2020 - Reno, NV - Drink 182

9/24/2020 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

9/24/2020 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

9/24/2020 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

9/24/2020 - Dallas, TX - Trees

9/25/2020 - Cincinnati, OH - The 20th Century Theater

9/25/2020 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner

9/25/2020 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

9/26/2020 - Honolulu, HI - Underworld Events

9/26/2020 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

9/27/2020 - Allentown, PA - Planet Trog

9/27/2020 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

9/29/2020 - Omaha, NE - The Royal Grove

9/29/2020 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

9/30/2020 - Wichita, KS - Wave

9/30/2020 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

10/1/2020 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club

10/1/2020 - Orangevale, CA - The Boardwalk

10/2/2020 - Charleston, WV - Rock City Cake Company

10/2/2020 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar

10/3/2020 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

10/3/2020 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom

10/4/2020 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam

10/4/2020 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's

10/6/2020 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

10/6/2020 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

10/7/2020 - Raleigh, NC - Emo Raleigh

10/7/2020 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

10/7/2020 - Tacoma, WA - Alma Mater

10/8/2020 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

10/9/2020 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome

10/9/2020 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

10/10/2020 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

10/10/2020 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot

10/11/2020 - New York, NY - Knitting Factory

10/11/2020 - Los Angeles, CA - Emo Nite





