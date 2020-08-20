Stay Home with Hawthorne Heights Tour Announced

Hawthorne Heights have announced that will be launching a special virtual tour that will feature perform two unique shows per night in different cities across the U.S.
The trek will feature support from Mark Rose and will be used to "raise money for independent venues, local promoters and more" with tickets available for $10.
The Stay Home with Hawthorne Heights tour is set to launch on September 22nd in Roswell, NM at The Liberty Theatre and will wrap up on October 11th in Los Angeles, CA at Emo Nite. See the dates below:
9/22/2020 - Roswell, NM - The Liberty Theatre
9/23/2020 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean
9/23/2020 - Reno, NV - Drink 182
9/24/2020 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
9/24/2020 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
9/24/2020 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage
9/24/2020 - Dallas, TX - Trees
9/25/2020 - Cincinnati, OH - The 20th Century Theater
9/25/2020 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner
9/25/2020 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
9/26/2020 - Honolulu, HI - Underworld Events
9/26/2020 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
9/27/2020 - Allentown, PA - Planet Trog
9/27/2020 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
9/29/2020 - Omaha, NE - The Royal Grove
9/29/2020 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street
9/30/2020 - Wichita, KS - Wave
9/30/2020 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
10/1/2020 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club
10/1/2020 - Orangevale, CA - The Boardwalk
10/2/2020 - Charleston, WV - Rock City Cake Company
10/2/2020 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar
10/3/2020 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
10/3/2020 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom
10/4/2020 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam
10/4/2020 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's
10/6/2020 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
10/6/2020 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
10/7/2020 - Raleigh, NC - Emo Raleigh
10/7/2020 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey
10/7/2020 - Tacoma, WA - Alma Mater
10/8/2020 - Savannah, GA - Victory North
10/9/2020 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome
10/9/2020 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
10/10/2020 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
10/10/2020 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot
10/11/2020 - New York, NY - Knitting Factory
10/11/2020 - Los Angeles, CA - Emo Nite
