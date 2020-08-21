Singled Out: SixForty1's Get Gone

SixForty1 just released their new summertime jam "Get Gone" and to celebrate we asked the breakout country duo to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Get Gone" was inspired by the current situation of our world, that being the pandemic. Everyone has been feeling like they've been "spinning their wheels" since quarantine/social distancing began this past March.

When we were in the writing room the day we wrote it, we all kinda knew what message we wanted to get across. We wanted a song that would help the listener escape. A song that makes you want to get out of town and roll the windows down.

Our buddy Aaron said, "I want to get gone. There's no better place to get than gone." It was pretty easy from that point on. We're bringing out our country roots with this one, so we're excited to see how our fans will take it all in.

