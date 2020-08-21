Tom Petty Expanded Wildflowers Collections Coming

(hennemusic) A series of expanded editions of Tom Petty's 1994 album, "Wildflowers", will be released on October 16th. After the rocker originally wrote and recorded the project as a double album, his record label convinced him to trim it back to a single record, but now the unheard material will be issued this fall.

Petty had always intended to release the second half of the album as a collection he named "All The Rest", featuring ten songs from the original recording sessions that were left off the original version and five unreleased tracks (different versions of four other songs would appear on the soundtrack to the 1996 film, She's The One).

"Wildflowers & All The Rest" was curated by Tom's daughters, Adria and Annakim Petty and his wife Dana Petty who call it, "Many, many hours of pure sonic joy," as well as Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, and was produced by Tom's longtime engineer and co-producer Ryan Ulyate.

Rounded out with home demos, unreleased tracks and live recordings, the collection will be available in multiple formats, including a 5CD or 9LP box set, Super Deluxe, Deluxe, Ultra-Deluxe Limited Edition, 2CD, 3LP and digital versions.

"Wildflowers & All The Rest" is being previewed with a video for the home recording version of the album's title track, which follows recently-shared demo of "You Don't Know How It Feels" and a free download of "There Goes Angela (Dream Away)." See the tracklisting here.

