Pantera, Slayer, Mastodon Stars Among 99 Metal Stars In Benefit Song

Members of Pantera, Slayer, Mastodon, Trivium, Down, Dillinger Escape Plan are among 99 metal stars who took part in a special charity rendition of "99 Bottles".

The track was recorded to benefit Old Dog Haven, a charity that helps older dogs find foster homes, and was released today, August 26th, to mark International Dog Day.

The project was launched by Scour's Derek Engemann and John Jarvis. "In conjunction with our friends at Old Dog Haven and The World Famous BOOZEHOUNDZ (Derek & I's satirical overly drunk punk band) we present the "99 Bottles" out on International Dog Day!!!," said Jarvis.

Engemann added, "This has been an epically fun project involving the entire Metal scene, and even a few Ska bands! This project originally began back in 2013, but was brought back to life once we discovered Old Dog Haven.

"The '99 Bottles' has truly shown the good side of humanity during these wild times that we are in. I was amazed at all of the people who were eager to sign up for a verse.

"Winston, Clementine, Tasha, and The Boozehoundz thank everyone involved, and thank you to everyone who takes the time to give this insane track a spin!"

Apart from proceeds from the track doing to the charity, fans can donate here. Check out the list of stars on the song and stream the track below:

The Boozehoundz:

Derek "Johny Booze" Engemann - Guitar

John "Young Gun" Jarvis - Bass

Jesse "The St. Louis Booze" Schobel - Drums

Cale "The Doc" Michael - Vocals

Guest Bottles:

99. Mike "XCIX" Williams - EyeHateGod

98. Chris Copp - The Soiled Doves

97. Mark "Barney" Greenway - Napalm Death

96. Obie Flett - Pathology / Inherit Disease

95. Matt McGachy - Cryptopsy

94. John Gallagher - Dying Fetus

93. Alex Cha - Ampallang Infection

92. Fredrick Söderberg - Soreption

91. Yngve "Bolt" Christiansen - Blood Red Throne

90. Nader Sadek

89. Colin Clive - Mustard Plug / The War Between

88. Mike Majewski - Formerly of Devourment / Kill Everything

87. Chris "Whiskey" Wilson - Gornography / Introvert Perversions

86. Sherwood Webber - Skinless

85. John McEntee - Incantation

84. Jeremy Wagner - Broken Hope

83. Heljarmadr - Dark Funeral

82. Steve "Zetro" Souza - Exodus

81. Brian Slagel - Metal Blade Records

80. Tim Goergen - Within the Ruins

80. Taylor - Massacre

79. Lenzig Leal - Cephalic Carnage

78. Liam Wilson - Dillinger Escape Plan

77. Tony Sekthdamon - Emperor / Myrkskog

76. Carla Harvey - Butcher Babies

75. Ally Levine - Beekeeper

74. L.Z. - Voice Actress

73. Jessica Pimmentel - Alekhine's Gun / Star of Orange is the New Black

72. Heidi Shepherd - Butcher Babies

71. Jeremy Kling - Venom Inc.

70. Stu Block - Iced Earth

69. Matt Heafy - Trivium

68. Madison - Cloud Rat

67. Shawn Knight - Child Bite

67. Phil Demmel - Vio-lence / Ex-Machine Head

66. Paul Ryan - Origin

65. John Jarvis - Nest

64. Carlos - Gloryhole Guillotine

63. "Necro" Tom Quach - Harkonin

62. Chuck Billy - Testament

61. Jarvis Leatherby - Night Demon

60. Kate Richardson-Anselmo - Housecore Records

59. Mike D'Salvo - Akurion, Ex-Cryptopsy

58. Anthony Trapini - Odious Mortem

57. Alissa White-Gluz - Arch Enemy

56. Matt Harvey - Exhumed

55. Dan Potthast - Mu330

54. Dave Hill - Witch Taint

53. Don Jamieson - That Metal Show

52. Cody Souza - Hatriot

51. Slasher Dave - Acid Witch

50. Mike De Leon - Philip H Anselmo and the Illegals

49. Jason Asberry - Stormruler

48. Ben Marotta - Eukaryst

47. B.C. Brian Craig - Don't Mind Dying / Slugtrail

46. Torin Ridgeway - Liquid Death

45. The Doc - The Boozehoundz

44. Zach Gibson - Sh*t Life

44. Joshua Riley - Unmerciful

43. Kyle Thomas - Exhorder

42. Alexandre Leblanc - Neuraxis / Heavy Metal Chaos

41. Gene Meyer - Bandit

40. Shawn the Butcher - Sirius XM

39. Tommy "Death Metal God" Dahlstöm - Aeon

38. Tony Reust - formerly of Unmerciful

37. Tony Foresta - Municipal Waste

36. "Captain" Chris Andrews - Devourment

35. Nick Moreno - Flesh Hoarder

34. Ryan "Loop Man" Vincent M - Legend / Apollo Audio Alternative

33. James Lee - formerly of Origin

32. Ross Dolan - Immolation

31. Andrew Ortega - Oracle

30. Shaun LaCanne- Putrid Pile

29. David White - Heathen

28. Steve Brogden - Nukem

27. Dennis Sanders - Spirit in the Room

26. Derek Engemann - Scour

25. Courtney Cox - The Iron Maidens

24. Toshihiko Takahashi - Palm

23. Kelly Shaefer - Athiest

22. Danko Jones

21. Jeff Becerra - Possessed

21. Paul McGuire - Cerebral Bore

20. Mallika Sundaramurthy - Abnormality

19. Mark Osegueda - Death Angel

18. Brian Kingsland - Nile

17. Alex Carmago - Krisiun

16. Nasty - Crackwhore

15. Robin Mazen - Gruesome / Derketa / Castrator

14. Matt Young - King Parrot

13. Leon Del Muerte - Nails / Murder Construct

12. Mark Kloeppel - Misery Index / Cast the Stone

11. Jason Netherton - Misery Index

10. Brendon Small - Dethklok / Galaktikon

9. Johnny Kelly - Type O Negative

8. Burton C Bell - Fear Factory

7. Gary Holt - Slayer / Exodus

6. Bill Kelliher - Mastodon

5. Matt Byrne - Hatebreed

4. Derrick Green - Sepultura

3. Andrew Huskey - Cast the Stone

2. Kirk Windstein - Crowbar / Down

1. Philip H Anselmo - Pantera





