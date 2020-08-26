Pantera, Slayer, Mastodon Stars Among 99 Metal Stars In Benefit Song

Members of Pantera, Slayer, Mastodon, Trivium, Down, Dillinger Escape Plan are among 99 metal stars who took part in a special charity rendition of "99 Bottles".
The track was recorded to benefit Old Dog Haven, a charity that helps older dogs find foster homes, and was released today, August 26th, to mark International Dog Day.
The project was launched by Scour's Derek Engemann and John Jarvis. "In conjunction with our friends at Old Dog Haven and The World Famous BOOZEHOUNDZ (Derek & I's satirical overly drunk punk band) we present the "99 Bottles" out on International Dog Day!!!," said Jarvis.
Engemann added, "This has been an epically fun project involving the entire Metal scene, and even a few Ska bands! This project originally began back in 2013, but was brought back to life once we discovered Old Dog Haven.
"The '99 Bottles' has truly shown the good side of humanity during these wild times that we are in. I was amazed at all of the people who were eager to sign up for a verse.
"Winston, Clementine, Tasha, and The Boozehoundz thank everyone involved, and thank you to everyone who takes the time to give this insane track a spin!"
Apart from proceeds from the track doing to the charity, fans can donate here. Check out the list of stars on the song and stream the track below:
The Boozehoundz:
Derek "Johny Booze" Engemann - Guitar
John "Young Gun" Jarvis - Bass
Jesse "The St. Louis Booze" Schobel - Drums
Cale "The Doc" Michael - Vocals
Guest Bottles:
99. Mike "XCIX" Williams - EyeHateGod
98. Chris Copp - The Soiled Doves
97. Mark "Barney" Greenway - Napalm Death
96. Obie Flett - Pathology / Inherit Disease
95. Matt McGachy - Cryptopsy
94. John Gallagher - Dying Fetus
93. Alex Cha - Ampallang Infection
92. Fredrick Söderberg - Soreption
91. Yngve "Bolt" Christiansen - Blood Red Throne
90. Nader Sadek
89. Colin Clive - Mustard Plug / The War Between
88. Mike Majewski - Formerly of Devourment / Kill Everything
87. Chris "Whiskey" Wilson - Gornography / Introvert Perversions
86. Sherwood Webber - Skinless
85. John McEntee - Incantation
84. Jeremy Wagner - Broken Hope
83. Heljarmadr - Dark Funeral
82. Steve "Zetro" Souza - Exodus
81. Brian Slagel - Metal Blade Records
80. Tim Goergen - Within the Ruins
80. Taylor - Massacre
79. Lenzig Leal - Cephalic Carnage
78. Liam Wilson - Dillinger Escape Plan
77. Tony Sekthdamon - Emperor / Myrkskog
76. Carla Harvey - Butcher Babies
75. Ally Levine - Beekeeper
74. L.Z. - Voice Actress
73. Jessica Pimmentel - Alekhine's Gun / Star of Orange is the New Black
72. Heidi Shepherd - Butcher Babies
71. Jeremy Kling - Venom Inc.
70. Stu Block - Iced Earth
69. Matt Heafy - Trivium
68. Madison - Cloud Rat
67. Shawn Knight - Child Bite
67. Phil Demmel - Vio-lence / Ex-Machine Head
66. Paul Ryan - Origin
65. John Jarvis - Nest
64. Carlos - Gloryhole Guillotine
63. "Necro" Tom Quach - Harkonin
62. Chuck Billy - Testament
61. Jarvis Leatherby - Night Demon
60. Kate Richardson-Anselmo - Housecore Records
59. Mike D'Salvo - Akurion, Ex-Cryptopsy
58. Anthony Trapini - Odious Mortem
57. Alissa White-Gluz - Arch Enemy
56. Matt Harvey - Exhumed
55. Dan Potthast - Mu330
54. Dave Hill - Witch Taint
53. Don Jamieson - That Metal Show
52. Cody Souza - Hatriot
51. Slasher Dave - Acid Witch
50. Mike De Leon - Philip H Anselmo and the Illegals
49. Jason Asberry - Stormruler
48. Ben Marotta - Eukaryst
47. B.C. Brian Craig - Don't Mind Dying / Slugtrail
46. Torin Ridgeway - Liquid Death
45. The Doc - The Boozehoundz
44. Zach Gibson - Sh*t Life
44. Joshua Riley - Unmerciful
43. Kyle Thomas - Exhorder
42. Alexandre Leblanc - Neuraxis / Heavy Metal Chaos
41. Gene Meyer - Bandit
40. Shawn the Butcher - Sirius XM
39. Tommy "Death Metal God" Dahlstöm - Aeon
38. Tony Reust - formerly of Unmerciful
37. Tony Foresta - Municipal Waste
36. "Captain" Chris Andrews - Devourment
35. Nick Moreno - Flesh Hoarder
34. Ryan "Loop Man" Vincent M - Legend / Apollo Audio Alternative
33. James Lee - formerly of Origin
32. Ross Dolan - Immolation
31. Andrew Ortega - Oracle
30. Shaun LaCanne- Putrid Pile
29. David White - Heathen
28. Steve Brogden - Nukem
27. Dennis Sanders - Spirit in the Room
26. Derek Engemann - Scour
25. Courtney Cox - The Iron Maidens
24. Toshihiko Takahashi - Palm
23. Kelly Shaefer - Athiest
22. Danko Jones
21. Jeff Becerra - Possessed
21. Paul McGuire - Cerebral Bore
20. Mallika Sundaramurthy - Abnormality
19. Mark Osegueda - Death Angel
18. Brian Kingsland - Nile
17. Alex Carmago - Krisiun
16. Nasty - Crackwhore
15. Robin Mazen - Gruesome / Derketa / Castrator
14. Matt Young - King Parrot
13. Leon Del Muerte - Nails / Murder Construct
12. Mark Kloeppel - Misery Index / Cast the Stone
11. Jason Netherton - Misery Index
10. Brendon Small - Dethklok / Galaktikon
9. Johnny Kelly - Type O Negative
8. Burton C Bell - Fear Factory
7. Gary Holt - Slayer / Exodus
6. Bill Kelliher - Mastodon
5. Matt Byrne - Hatebreed
4. Derrick Green - Sepultura
3. Andrew Huskey - Cast the Stone
2. Kirk Windstein - Crowbar / Down
1. Philip H Anselmo - Pantera
