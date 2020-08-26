.

South of Eden Streaming EP Release Party

Michael Angulia | 08-26-2020

South of Eden

South of Eden have announced that they will be streaming a live release party for their brand new debut EP, "The Talk", this coming Friday, August 28th.

The band will be performing the special show live from Flannagan's in this hometown of Columbus, Oh and will be streaming it via their Facebook and YouTube pages.

Fans can tune in to witness the rockers perform the LAVA/Republic Records released EP in full for the very first time. The EP is available to stream via your favorite service here.


