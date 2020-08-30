.

Knuckle Puck Release 'Earthquake' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 08-30-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Knuckle Puck

Knuckle Puck have released a music video for their new song "Earthquake". The track comes from their forthcoming album "20/20", which is set to hit stores on September 18th.

John Siorek had this to say about the new visual, "The idea for the video was to encapsulate the feeling of driving around with your friends on a nice summer night, hanging out, and listening to a track you all like.

"20/20 was supposed to come out in early summer, and we feel like the album, and this track specifically, have that kind of energy. So we wanted to visualize that." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Knuckle Puck Release 'Earthquake' Video

More Knuckle Puck News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Stream Video From Reunion Tour- The Rolling Stones Share New Scarlet Remix- Metallica Stream 'No Leaf Clover' Video From S&M2- Motorhead- more

Reviews

Video Premiere: The Walk-A-Bout's 'Tale Of The Vibe Rider'

Singled Out: Hillary Reynolds' What Faith Is

Gypsy Pistoleros Singled Out Week: Close As You'll Ever Be

Singled Out: Eternal Frequency's Parasite

Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed

advertisement
Latest News

Guns N' Roses Stream Video From Reunion Tour

The Rolling Stones Share New Scarlet Remix

Metallica Stream 'No Leaf Clover' Video From S&M2

Motorhead Expand 'On Parole' For Reissue

Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart Guests On Comes A Time

Powerman 5000 Frontman Lets Fans Ask Him Anything

Knuckle Puck Release 'Earthquake' Video

Singled Out: Manticora's Eaten By The Beasts