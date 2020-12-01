A Very Merry Virtual Punxmas Streaming Event Coming

(Carry The 4) Indie/punk label Manic Kat Records have announced their Christmas festival, A Very Merry Virtual Punxmas, that will take place on December 19th and 20th, 7pm-11pm EST, on the label's interactive platform for live music, Punk Hub Live.

The raucous festivities feature performances from a number of MKR bands including New Age Affair, When Thieves are About & latest signing, Australian pop-punks Nautical Mile.

The festival A Very Merry Virtual Punxmas will be hosted by Suicide Doll Paijee Doll and TikTok influencer Kiwi, in affiliation with non profit Blankfest XXIV. Check it out here.

