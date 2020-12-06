Alice Cooper Leads Operation Monster Beach Lineup

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper will be headlining the Monsters of Rock Cruise's move to land dubbed Operation Monster Beach that will be taking place in May of next year.
Cooper leads a lineup of over 20 artists that will include Lit, Winger, LA Guns, KIX, Great White, Pat Travers, H.E.A.T, Vixen, Eclipse, Killer Dwarfs, Black N' Blue, Mike Tramp, Bullet Boys, Beasto Blanco, Pink Cream 69, Faster Pussycat, Electric Boys, Joel Hoekstra, XYZ, Little Caesar, Signal 13, and John Corabi, with more to be announced.
The event will be taking over two private, all-inclusive resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic this May 26th-31st and bookings have gone on sale with suites starting at $1,999 per person (double occupancy), plus a mandatory service fee of $125 per person for all guests, regardless of age. Find more details here.
