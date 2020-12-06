Styx lead singer/keyboardist Lawrence Gowan has teamed up with alt-rockers Stuck On Planet Earth to release a brand new holiday single called "Can You Make It Feel Like Christmas".
The Styx icon, under the name Gowen, had this to say, "With 'Can You Make It Feel Like Christmas,' I wanted to capture the essence of the holiday spirit, while at the same time acknowledging the impact of 2020 and the fact that this will be a Christmas like no other.
"A song that expressed both the good vibes and cheer that people associate with this time of year, and the creative, resilient ways of making those feelings and traditions come to life despite the exceptional challenges.
"Recording this track with Stuck On Planet Earth was an absolute joy and along with their talents, they brought the perfect attitude and temperament to the song."
Stuck On Planet Earth added, ''It was our great pleasure to work with an artist as influential as Gowan. When we heard 'Can You Make It Feel Like Christmas', we immediately felt like it expressed the sentiment of how everyone is feeling in 2020 and we knew it was something we wanted to be a part of." Watch the lyric video below:
Wolfgang Van Halen Received An Outpouring Of Love- Metallica And ZZ Top Stars Lead Fleetwood Mac Tribute Cover- Alice Cooper Leads Operation Monster Beach Lineup- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul
The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun & Games Edition
On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince
Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go
Wolfgang Van Halen Received An Outpouring Of Love
Metallica And ZZ Top Stars Lead Fleetwood Mac Tribute Cover
Alice Cooper Leads Operation Monster Beach Lineup
Monsters Of Rock Celebrate Randy Rhoads With Special
Blackmore's Night Share 'O Little Town Of Bethlehem' Lyric Video
Trivium's Matt Heafy Teams With Jared Dines For New EP
Styx Frontman and Stuck On Planet Earth Team For Christmas Rocker
Queensryche Singer Todd La Torre Announces Solo Album