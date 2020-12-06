Styx Frontman and Stuck On Planet Earth Team For Christmas Rocker

Styx lead singer/keyboardist Lawrence Gowan has teamed up with alt-rockers Stuck On Planet Earth to release a brand new holiday single called "Can You Make It Feel Like Christmas".

The Styx icon, under the name Gowen, had this to say, "With 'Can You Make It Feel Like Christmas,' I wanted to capture the essence of the holiday spirit, while at the same time acknowledging the impact of 2020 and the fact that this will be a Christmas like no other.

"A song that expressed both the good vibes and cheer that people associate with this time of year, and the creative, resilient ways of making those feelings and traditions come to life despite the exceptional challenges.

"Recording this track with Stuck On Planet Earth was an absolute joy and along with their talents, they brought the perfect attitude and temperament to the song."



Stuck On Planet Earth added, ''It was our great pleasure to work with an artist as influential as Gowan. When we heard 'Can You Make It Feel Like Christmas', we immediately felt like it expressed the sentiment of how everyone is feeling in 2020 and we knew it was something we wanted to be a part of." Watch the lyric video below:

Related Stories





More Gowan News



