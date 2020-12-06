.

Styx Frontman and Stuck On Planet Earth Team For Christmas Rocker

Keavin Wiggins | 12-06-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Styx Frontman and Stuck On Planet Earth Team For Christmas Rocker

Styx lead singer/keyboardist Lawrence Gowan has teamed up with alt-rockers Stuck On Planet Earth to release a brand new holiday single called "Can You Make It Feel Like Christmas".

The Styx icon, under the name Gowen, had this to say, "With 'Can You Make It Feel Like Christmas,' I wanted to capture the essence of the holiday spirit, while at the same time acknowledging the impact of 2020 and the fact that this will be a Christmas like no other.

"A song that expressed both the good vibes and cheer that people associate with this time of year, and the creative, resilient ways of making those feelings and traditions come to life despite the exceptional challenges.

"Recording this track with Stuck On Planet Earth was an absolute joy and along with their talents, they brought the perfect attitude and temperament to the song."

Stuck On Planet Earth added, ''It was our great pleasure to work with an artist as influential as Gowan. When we heard 'Can You Make It Feel Like Christmas', we immediately felt like it expressed the sentiment of how everyone is feeling in 2020 and we knew it was something we wanted to be a part of." Watch the lyric video below:




Related Stories


Styx Frontman and Stuck On Planet Earth Team For Christmas Rocker



More Gowan News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Received An Outpouring Of Love- Metallica And ZZ Top Stars Lead Fleetwood Mac Tribute Cover- Alice Cooper Leads Operation Monster Beach Lineup- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul

The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party

Holiday Gift Guide: Fun & Games Edition

On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince

Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go

advertisement
Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen Received An Outpouring Of Love

Metallica And ZZ Top Stars Lead Fleetwood Mac Tribute Cover

Alice Cooper Leads Operation Monster Beach Lineup

Monsters Of Rock Celebrate Randy Rhoads With Special

Blackmore's Night Share 'O Little Town Of Bethlehem' Lyric Video

Trivium's Matt Heafy Teams With Jared Dines For New EP

Styx Frontman and Stuck On Planet Earth Team For Christmas Rocker

Queensryche Singer Todd La Torre Announces Solo Album