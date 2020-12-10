Tom Petty 'Something Can Happen' Video Released

(hennemusic) Tom Petty's team have released a video for "Something Can Happen", as the latest track from the recently-issued series of expanded editions of his 1994 album, "Wildflowers."
Directed by Warren Fu, the clip features Lauren Cohan of "The Walking Dead" fame in the lead role. The 2020 edition of "Wildflowers" presents Petty's original vision of the project as a double album, after his record label convinced him to trim it back to a single set back in the day.
"Wildflowers & All The Rest" presents the original album and ten previously-unreleased tunes from the original recording sessions, as well as many extras, including home demos, unreleased tracks and live recordings.
Petty passed away in October of 2017 at the age of 66 in a Santa Monica, CA hospital after being found unconscious and in cardiac arrest at his Malibu home. Watch the video here.
