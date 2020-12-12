Alice Cooper Shares New Song 'Our Love Will Change The World'

Album cover art

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper has released a lyric video for "Our Love Will Change The World", the track is the second single from his forthcoming album, "Detroit Stories."

The tune follows a cover of The Velvet Underground's 1970 classic, "Rock & Roll", as the latest preview to the project, which pays homage to the shock-rocker's hometown and the city that launched the original Alice Cooper group.

"I think "Our Love Will Change The World" is one of the oddest songs I've ever done and it was one that came to us by somebody else, another Detroit writer," explains Cooper. "And it was so strange, because it was happy and what it was saying was anything but happy - it was simply a great juxtaposition. And I got it immediately and said 'okay, this is going to be great'. The music saying one thing and the lyrics saying something else, I love that song. It is totally different from anything else on the album."

Due February 26, 2021, "Detroit Stories" will be available in multiple formats, including CD, CD+DVD Digipak, CD Box Set (including CD, Blu-ray, T-shirt, face mask, torch light and 3 stickers), and 2LP Gatefold; the DVD and Blu-ray will deliver the live performance, "A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris", for the first time on video. Watch the lyric video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Alice Cooper Leads Operation Monster Beach Lineup

Alice Cooper Recruits Joe Bonamassa For 'Rock & Roll'

Alice Cooper Reveals Details For New Album 'Detroit Stories'

Alice Cooper, Lzzy Hale To Judge 'Idol' Like TV Show For Bands

Alice Cooper To Host Halloween Storytime On Airbnb

Alice Cooper Reunites With Desmond Child For New 'Masterpiece'

Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Alice Cooper Lead Rock For Relief Lineup

Alice Cooper To Host Virtual Rock N Roll Fantasy Camp Master Class

Alice Cooper Does Not Foresee Retiring From Music





More Alice Cooper News



