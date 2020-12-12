Singled Out: Corey Pavlosky's Out Of My Head

Photo courtesy TMM

Corey Pavlosky has released a brand new single called "Out Of My Head" and to celebrate we have asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Out Of My Head was the first song I finished with the intent to release under my own name in almost 2 years. Being a recording engineer & record producer I have so many philosophies & processes' that lend themselves to working with other people, like "oh this is why this chord instead of this one will help your chorus flow better" or "this setting on your compressor will help bring out the attack of the snare" etc. But in a world of technique & study I found myself losing the core of why I got into music in the first place; expression. Being a hyper emotional person I tend to try to process my emotions through songwriting & after a laundry list of less-than-stellar experiences in the dating pool, I have quite a bit to express. Out Of My Head was written, recorded, mixed, & mastered in ~6 hours from the control room in my home studio. I started out with this line a close friend & mentor told me a while ago, "you've cut your teeth on throwing stones". He was using it in the context of church & God, saying that "I've had my time of being angry & jaded." That being the opening line of the song is a subtle nod to a younger, angrier version of myself that no longer exists. I wrote the song sequentially & 95% of the vocal & instrumental takes are the first one. I decided to approach the whole process in a "it doesn't have to be perfect" mindset, which is incredibly counterintuitive to my normal perfection oriented headspace purely because I wanted to have something finalized & released.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Corey here

Related Stories





More Corey Pavlosky News



