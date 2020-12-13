Soundgarden/Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron and Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins have released a new two track deluxe single from their brand new project Nighttime Boogie Association.
The new deluxe single, featuring the tracks Long In The Tooth” and “The Path We’re On," was released this past Friday and is the first taste of music from the new project that was formed by Cameron and Hawkins amid the pandemic lockdown.
They recruited The Melvins' Buzz Osborne and Steven McDonald to appear on "The Path We’re On”, which was written by Cameron and features Taylor on lead vocals. Check that song out below:
More Nighttime Boogie Association News
Music Icon Charley Pride Dies From Covid-19 Complications- Pearl Jam And Foo Fighters Stars Shares Songs From New Project- Puscifer Release 'Bedlamite' Video- more
Melody Makers: ASHBA: From Guns N' Roses To EDM
Santa's Jukebox: A Gulf Coast Christmas And More
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)
Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets: Pop, Country, Soul
The Champs Featuring Dave Burgess - Tequila Party
Music Icon Charley Pride Dies From Covid-19 Complications
Pearl Jam And Foo Fighters Stars Shares Songs From New Project
Puscifer Release 'Bedlamite' Music Video
Tim McGraw Shares 'It Wasn't His Child' Video
Saxon Release Video For Rolling Stones' 'Paint It Black'
Neil Young Offers Free Access To Neil Young Archives
Rush Legend Neil Peart Dead At 67 2020 In Review
David Lee Roth Mixed Van Halen And Solo Classics At Vegas Kickoff 2020 In Review