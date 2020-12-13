.

Pearl Jam And Foo Fighters Stars Shares Songs From New Project

Keavin Wiggins | 12-13-2020

Cover art courtesy Scoop Marketing

Soundgarden/Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron and Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins have released a new two track deluxe single from their brand new project Nighttime Boogie Association.

The new deluxe single, featuring the tracks Long In The Tooth” and “The Path We’re On," was released this past Friday and is the first taste of music from the new project that was formed by Cameron and Hawkins amid the pandemic lockdown.

They recruited The Melvins' Buzz Osborne and Steven McDonald to appear on "The Path We’re On”, which was written by Cameron and features Taylor on lead vocals. Check that song out below:




