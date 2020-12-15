Charley Pride To Be Remembered With TV Special

CMT will be broadcasting a special program to pay tribute to country music legend Charley Pride, who passed away this past Saturday, December 12, of complications from COVID-19 at age 86.

His camp sent over the following: Charley Pride's family and close friends will hold a private wake and memorial in Dallas this week, with future plans for a public celebration of life memorial ceremony to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The Pride Scholarship at Jesuit College Preparatory School, St. Phillips School and Community center, any local food bank, or the charity of your choice.

CMT Remembers Charley Pride: As part of a special tribute announced today by CMT, ' CMT Remembers Charley Pride' is a celebration honoring the extraordinary life and legacy of one of the most influential, decorated, and impactful country artists in the history of the genre. Featuring three decades of interviews and commentary from Pride himself, blended alongside archival footage of his greatest hits and most memorable performances, the half-hour event follows the Country Music Hall of Famer from his humble beginnings in Mississippi to his rise to CMA Entertainer of the Year with an unprecedented string of hits. Despite facing pervasive racism throughout this legendary career, Pride's perseverance and unmatched talent transcended generations, broke down barriers, and blazed a new path for black country artists.

The special will include appearances and footage from some of Pride's closest friends, colleagues, and admirers, including Darius Rucker, Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard, Tim McGraw, Shania Twain, and more, alongside his beloved family, his wife Rozene, son Dion, sister Maxine and his brother Joe.

This will air Wednesday, December 16th at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT on CMT. The special will receive two encore presentations: Thursday, December 17th (9 AM ET / 8 AM CT) and Saturday, December 19th (12 PM ET/11 AM CT).

