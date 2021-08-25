CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride Special Premieres Tonight

A special 90-minute all-star tribute program entitled CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride is set to premiere on the cable television network tonight, August 25th at 9p/8c on CMT.

The program will feature performances and appearances by Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Gladys Knight, Jimmie Allen, Lee Ann Womack, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton, Reyna Roberts, Robert Randolph, and Wynonna.

There will also be special appearances from Neal McCoy, Nolan Ryan, Reba, Ronnie Milsap, Janie Fricke and Charley Pride's wife Rozene Pride and son Dion.

