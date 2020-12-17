Music Stars Pay Tribute To Charley Pride

A number of music stars have paid their tribute to country music legend Charley Pride, who passed away last week from complications from the Covid-19 coronavirus. A few of those tributes are listed below:

Bobby Bare: "Charley Pride is one of my oldest friends - we met before he got his first record deal. He had demoed "The Snakes Crawl at Night" which I heard and cut - then he had his first hit with it. Before that, I was booked up in Montana and he was living up there and I called when I got to town. Rozene said "Pride can't come because they wouldn't let him off of work" and gave me his work number. I still remember the sound of the machinery when he answered and said "Bare I wanted to come so bad, but they just wouldn't let me off." I said, "don't worry Pride, it won't be long before you're doing this with us." Wasn't very long after that he got a record deal in Nashville. And the rest is history. He paved paths and he truly loved country music. I'll miss my friend."



Randy Travis: "How often do you befriend a soul that changes yours? Charley Pride was that for me-a soft-spoken, gentle man who reminded this country boy, from Marshville, NC, that I could find a home, in Nashville, regardless of the path I had trod. Charley's strength, courage, humility, and kindness were a beam of light for me as I changed lanes on life's road. Every encounter with him left me a better person. His inability to see the flaws in others, choosing only to find their perfections, gave you a sense of 'pride,' you didn't have only moments prior - God gave him the perfect name."

Mickey Gilley: "Charley Pride was a close friend, and I was a big fan. Not only was he a dear friend, but we celebrated our March birthdays together, although he was two years older. Country music will never be the same because we lost a legend. Love always to you and your family, thanks for some great music."



Jerry Lee Lewis: "Charley Pride and I played together many times through the years and he was an exceptional talent like no other. He helped to change the world in many ways through his music. My thoughts and prayers are with his family." -



Doug Stone: "I've lost many friends this year to COVID and I just can't believe today's news. Charley Pride was a pioneer in country music, but more than that, he was a dear friend. He gave me lots of advice over the course of my career & he'll be sorely missed. Please wear a mask if you can. It's not that hard. I wear mine everywhere I go. I'm not afraid of dying and I won't let this control my life, but I believe we should all do our part. This is becoming too much. If you don't do it for yourself, do it for people like Joe Diffie & Charley Pride. Do it for them if you would, please. Do it for me. We're a breath away from death."

