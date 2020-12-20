Neil Young Streams 1972 Rarity

(hennemusic) Neil Young is streaming a video for his previously-unreleased 1972 track, "Goodbye Christians On The Shore", as featured on his latest box set "Neil Young Archives Volume 2 (1972-1976)."

Young recorded the tune with the Stray Gators on December 15, 1972, before the lineup hit the road on the Time Fades Away tour. The second volume in Young's ongoing archives series delivers 131 tracks from the singer's 1972-76 output in chronological order, and includes new unreleased versions of older material alongside the recently-issued trio of "Homegrown" and the live packages "Tuscaloosa" and "Roxy: Tonight's The Night Live", a re-arranged "Tonight's The Night" record with two new tracks, and a live album with Crazy Horse in London and Tokyo, among other things.

Originally available exclusively via the Neil Young Archives website, Young will release a digital edition via retail on March 5, 2021; both versions will include access to free hi-res digital audio downloads from the singer's website.

The rocker recently made his online home free through the holiday season by waiving the regular monthly $2 fee ($20 annually). Check out the video here.

