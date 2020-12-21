Surviving Five Finger Death Punch's Metal Mayhem Audiobook Released

Former Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer has released the audiobook version of his Best Seller memoir "Death Punch'd: Surviving Five Finger Death Punch's Metal Mayhem."
We were sent the following details: Spencer narrates a fascinating and first-hand account of one of the most successful heavy metal bands of the past decade and reveals a personal journey through the wild highs and terrifying lows of the rock 'n' roll lifestyle - it's a wry and rollicking tale of music, addiction, and recovery.
Death Punch'd is a detailed and in-depth account of the group's origins and influences, as well as the in-fighting and tensions that, when channeled properly, result in the music fans love. It is also a hard-charging, laugh-out-loud tale of how a mischievous boy rose from small-town Indiana to rock royalty - and how he nearly destroyed it all for a good time. Watch a trailer below:
