Surviving Five Finger Death Punch's Metal Mayhem Audiobook Released

Cover art courtesy Atom Splitter

Former Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer has released the audiobook version of his Best Seller memoir "Death Punch'd: Surviving Five Finger Death Punch's Metal Mayhem."

We were sent the following details: Spencer narrates a fascinating and first-hand account of one of the most successful heavy metal bands of the past decade and reveals a personal journey through the wild highs and terrifying lows of the rock 'n' roll lifestyle - it's a wry and rollicking tale of music, addiction, and recovery.

Death Punch'd is a detailed and in-depth account of the group's origins and influences, as well as the in-fighting and tensions that, when channeled properly, result in the music fans love. It is also a hard-charging, laugh-out-loud tale of how a mischievous boy rose from small-town Indiana to rock royalty - and how he nearly destroyed it all for a good time. Watch a trailer below:

