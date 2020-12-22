Grim Reaper Stars Reunited For Black Sabbath Isolation Cover 2020 In Review

(hennemusic) Grim Reaper Stars Reunited For Black Sabbath Isolation Cover was a top 20 story of May 2020: A pair of original members of UK rock outfit Grim Reaper have reunited for a home isolation video performance of the Black Sabbath classic, "Heaven And Hell."

Organized by guitarist Steve Stine, the track sees a pair of the band's original members - vocalist Steve Grimmett and guitarist Nick Bowcott - joined by bassist Brian Hollenbeck of Hairball and drummer Joel Stevenett for the title track to Sabbath's 1980 album and first with singer Ronnie James Dio.

"It's all Steve Stine's fault," jokes Bowcott. "He's the guy who was nice/dumb enough (delete as you deem fit) to extend the invitation. I knew he'd get a great rhythm section, but it obviously all hinges on the singer as we're talking about a song sung by the late, great Ronnie James Dio, here. So that was my first, pivotal question. 'It's our mutual friend and your old bandmate Steve Grimmett,' was the reply, and so I immediately said, 'Hell yes, I'm in!!' In my humble opinion, there are only a handful of singers who can do RJD justice, and Steve is definitely one of said few."

The final version was mixed from clips filmed in five locations: Grimmett in the UK; Bowcott in Fort Wayne, IN; Stine in Kindred, ND; Hollenbeck in Minneapolis, MN; and, Stevenett in Salt Lake City, UT. Watch the video here.

