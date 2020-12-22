Neil Young Streams New 'Comes A Time' Isolation Performance

video still

(hennemusic) Neil Young is streaming a new 2020 isolation performance of his 1978 classic, "Comes A Time", on his Neil Young Archives site. The rocker returned to his former Canadian hometown of Omemee, ON - the site of a 2017 solo livestreamed concert - to play the track, this time in an empty Coronation Hall and, once again, directed by Daryl Hannah.

"Coronation Hall in Omemee, Ontario, is a wonderful old theater," writes Young. "It holds memories of my family, all together in that little town. My dad played Coronation Hall once in a local show as my mother, my brother, and I sat in the audience.

"In 2017, when NYA was just beginning, I played 'Hometown' on the same stage with dhlovelife, my sweetheart, now my wife, directing. I was uncharacteristically nervous that night in 2017 playing Coronation Hall by myself for the first time and streaming to the world. 'Hometown' is now an NYA tradition, showing every year, right here through the holidays. It begins December 22 at 7PM PST.

"I know this time of year is going to be hard for a lot of us as we long to be with our loved ones," he adds. "Our hearts go out to all of you. We send much love and a Coronation Hall quarantine 'Comes a Time.'

"Be Well. Peace. Neil and Daryl." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

