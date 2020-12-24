Singled Out: Elektrohorse Featuring Francesca Capasso's Walk On Water

Cover art courtesy Deutsch PR

Elektrohorse recently teamed up with Francesca Capasso for the song "Walk On Water" and to celebrate we have asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Elektrohorse: "Everywhere you look, you can see and feel the struggles that we all go through.Rich or Poor, we are all in this together and you must remember to "Walk On Water." Francesca Capasso, from Houston, Texas, Is the powerhouse vocalist that was determined to not let the devil "stop her shine" with the lyrics, "Made up my mind, can't stop my shine, no need to be-unhappy" walk it out now. This Gospel/Blues/Country hybrid anthem is a clever reminder that for people struggling, the magic of Faith is a shield to protect you from those challenging moments. Francesca does a great job of highlighting no matter what the obstacle is, she will not let it stop her. Considering she's a Stage 3 cancer survivor, she knows all about the fight. This collaboration is one for the ages: a horse and a blues singer. If the devil starts to make you feel defeated, always remember to "Walk On Water".

Francesca Capasso: "It was a blast to work with Elektrohorse on this fun Gospel/Blues song! This song/video is his brainchild. "Walk On Water" is a testimonial about good and evil, ( we all know about temptation) and about being thankful for what you have. "Satan why you testing me? Can't destroy what God gave me!"

As a Stage 3 breast cancer survivor, I am thankful to have a second chance at life, and to continue to do what I love most: SING!!! 2020 has been hard on many, especially here in America. This song is uplifting, fun, it will definitely put a smile on your face, and get your toes tapping! We have to keep the faith and pray for better times!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

