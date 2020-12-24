Singled Out: Jonas Myrin's Just A Breath Away (Noel)

Jonas Myrin recently released the song "Just A Breath Away (Noel" from the film "Three Wise Men" and to celebrate we have asked the Grammy Award winner to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

It was a hot Los Angeles summers day in June when I got the phone call about a Christmas movie from the directors behind 'The Grinch' and 'The Secret Life of Pets'. They had created a beautiful animation of the nativity story, told from The Three Wise Men's perspective, and they needed an end title for the film. That day I watched a screener of the movie, I was so moved by it, that I went straight to the piano. I wanted to write a theme song that could really capture the heart and spirit of the film about the first Noel, the Hope of Christmas.

Because of the pandemic I haven't been able to see my family in Sweden for almost a year now. Late one night, I looked up at the stars in the sky and I thought, isn't it amazing that these stars are the same stars that my family are seeing on the other side of the world. I loved the parallel, that it was the star that led the wise men to find the child on that Christmas day, and that my family and I can look at those same stars and be connected.

'Noel, Noel wherever you are, look to the stars and know you are not on your own'...

I am so grateful to share this song and movie with the world, for such a time as this. And just as it has been for me, a reminder for anyone out there that feels alone or is going through a hard time. No matter how far, no matter how long the road is - hope is just a breath away.

