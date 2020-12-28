Motorhead's Mikkey Dee Helps Lion's Share Tribute Lemmy

Lion's Share have enlisted Motorhead's Mikkey Dee to introduce the video for their tribute cover of "Killed By Death", which they released today (December 28th) to mark the fifth anniversary of Lemmy Killmister's death.

Frontman Nils Patrik Johansson had this to say, "Lemmy is truly the definition of rock 'n' roll - and even though LION'S SHARE is more heavy metal than rock 'n' roll, Motorhead and Lemmy has been a great inspiration over the years."

"We've been talking about giving our friends and fans a surprise, and when I came up with the idea to cover 'Killed By Death', Lars [Chriss, Lion's Share guitarist] was all in and made a great arrangement that just didn't copy the original, which would have been pointless."

Chriss added, "We had the pleasure of supporting Motorhead, Dio and Manowar on the 'Monsters Of The Millennium' tour, and all the bands treated us so extremely well.

"Lemmy was such a great and funny person to be around. I have so many great memories from that tour. Very cool to have fellow Swede Mikkey Dee (Motorhead, Scorpions), doing the introduction to our video for the song as well. Plus, of course, the inclusion of all the great photos that Lemmy fans from all over the world sent in." Watch the video below:

