Rage Against The Machine To Headline Boston Calling

Rage Against The Machine has been announced as the third and final headliner for this year's Boston Calling festival that will taking place in May.

The festival will launch on May 22nd with the Foo Fighters headlining the first night, followed by Rage Against The Machine on Saturday, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will close things out on Sunday.

The event at the Harvard Athletic Complex will feature five stages of music and will include over 60 acts performing including The 1975, Liam Gallagher, Angels & Airwaves, and more.





Related Stories

More Boston Calling News



