Rose Tattoo Announce New Album And First U.S. Tour Since 80s

Australian rock icons Rose Tattoo have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, entitled "Outlaws", on March 6th and will be launching their first U.S. tour since 1982 this spring.

The current lineup of the band features Angry Anderson, joined by Mark Evans of AC/DC fame, guitarist Bob Spencer (Finch, The Quireboys, Skyhooks, The Angels), Dai Pritchard, and drummer Jackie Barnes.

Angry had this to say, "For me, that's critically important, cosmically important, because this album is all about history, heritage, honour and respect.

"Just as significant is the forging, the embracing, and the official signing on if you like, to that history by THIS band and having them make their own reverent mark. This really is about Honouring the past and respecting the present."

U.S. fans can catch them stateside for the first time since 1982 beginning on May 7th when they kick off a three-night stand at the famed Whisky A Go Go. See the dates for the full trek below:

05.07.20 - W. Hollywood, Ca - Whisky A Go Go

05.08.20 - W. Hollywood, Ca - Whisky A Go Go

05.09.20 - W. Hollywood, Ca - Whisky A Go Go

05.10.20 - Garden Grove, Ca - Garden Amphitheatre

05.12.20 - Denver, Co - The Venue

05.14.20 - Houston, Tx - Warehouse Live!

05.15.20 - San Antonio, Tx - The Rock Box

05.16.20 - Dallas, Tx - Trees

05.17.20 - Austin, Tx - The Lost Well

05.20.20 - Chicago, Il - Reggie's Rock Club

05.21.20 - Flint, Mi - The Machine Shop

05.22.20 - Columbus, Oh - Ace Of Cups

05.23.20 - Dayton, Oh - Oddbody's

05.25.20 - Brooklyn, Ny - Market Hotel (2nd Show Added)

05.27.20 - Brooklyn, Ny - Market Hotel (Original Show Still On)

05.28.20 - Manchester, Nh - The Jewel

05.29.20 - Philadelphia, Pa - Voltage Lounge

05.30.20 - New Bedford, Ma - The Vault Music Hall





