.

7 Stone Riot Release 'Scratching The Surface' Video

William Lee | 02-08-2020

7 Stone RiotCover art courtesy TAG

Birmingham, AL hard rockers 7 Stone Riot have released a music video for their song "Scratching The Surface", which is the title track to the band's 2018 EP.

The group had the following to say about the song, "'Scratching the Surface' is a song about fighting your way through all the struggles that come with going after a big dream.

"There's always going to be ups and downs when trying to achieve your dreams but what keeps you going is the little break throughs when you scratch the surface of a goal."

Watch the Brandon Jones directed video here.


