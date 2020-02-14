Glacier Veins Release 'Driveway' Video

Photo courtesy Big Picture Media Photo courtesy Big Picture Media

Glacier Veins have released a music video for their song "Driveway". The track comes from their forthcoming album "The World You Want To See".

The album is set to eb released on February 28th and the video can be streamed here. Vocalist Malia Endres had this to say about the song, "'Driveway' was inspired by sunny afternoons coming home from school or work and just sitting out in the driveway at my house, drinking a beer and catching up with my family at the end of the day. Through busy days and life, those moments are so simple, beautiful and relaxing.

"'Driveway' is my appreciation for having the opportunity to get together with people I love and just hang out. We are excited to include some of the people we love in the music video and grateful that we were able to catch some Portland sunshine on the driveway."





Related Stories

More Glacier Veins News



