.

Glacier Veins Release 'Driveway' Video

William Lee | 02-14-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Glacier VeinsPhoto courtesy Big Picture Media

Glacier Veins have released a music video for their song "Driveway". The track comes from their forthcoming album "The World You Want To See".

The album is set to eb released on February 28th and the video can be streamed here. Vocalist Malia Endres had this to say about the song, "'Driveway' was inspired by sunny afternoons coming home from school or work and just sitting out in the driveway at my house, drinking a beer and catching up with my family at the end of the day. Through busy days and life, those moments are so simple, beautiful and relaxing.

"'Driveway' is my appreciation for having the opportunity to get together with people I love and just hang out. We are excited to include some of the people we love in the music video and grateful that we were able to catch some Portland sunshine on the driveway."


Related Stories


Glacier Veins Release 'Driveway' Video

More Glacier Veins News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Metallica Postpone First 2020 Concert- Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Working On New Documentary- Slipknot Star Having Dreams About Late Bassist Paul Gray- KISS- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Korn and Breaking Benjamin Live

Hot In The City: Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Road Trip: Cayamo Ashore - St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Road Trip: Cayamo Breakout Artist Madison Cunningham

The Best Films of 2019

advertisement


Latest News
Metallica Postpone First 2020 Concert

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Working On New Documentary

Slipknot Star Having Dreams About Late Bassist Paul Gray

KISS Set To Rock Prime Time TV

Joshua Homme's Desert Sessions Release New Video

Hatebreed Release First New Song In Four Years

Thick Release 'Bumming Me Out' Video

Glacier Veins Release 'Driveway' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.