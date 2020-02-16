Death Valley Girls Documentary Goes Online

Shoe makers Dr. Martens put the spotlight on Death Valley Girls in a new episode of their Dr. Martens Presents Music & Film Series, which can be streamed online.

The documentary was shot on location throughout Los Angeles with director Erik Rojas. Bonnie Bloomgarden had this to say, "Making music and being in a band is like a religious conviction.

"We are nomads for most of the year, and a gang, and that's the way we like it! When you travel around spreading the good word of rock and roll you are like a missionary.

"People want to be part of something bigger, something to believe in, and to be entertained, especially now. We are lucky to spread the feeling of community and celebration and we're also lucky that people want to come out and do that with us." Watch the episode below:





