Alice Cooper's Fire Fight Australia Performance Streaming Online

Bruce Henne | 02-18-2020

Alice CooperPhoto by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper delivered a greatest hits set during his February 16 appearance at Fire Fight Australia benefit concert in Sydney, AU and broadcast video of the full set has been shared online.

The rocker opened his four-song show with the 1975 "Welcome To My Nightmare" single, "Department Of Youth", before rocking 1971's "I'm Eighteen", 1989's "Poison" and a closing medley of 1972's "School's Out" and Pink Floyd's "Another Brick In The Wall, Part 2."

The event at Sydney's ANZ Stadium - featuring headliners Queen and Adam Lambert - was to raise funds for national bushfire relief and recovery efforts in the region.

Cooper is currently playing shows in the region on his Ol' Black Eyes Is Back world tour, which he'll bring back to North America for an extended series of spring concerts starting at the end of March and currently running to the end of June. Watch the benefit performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


