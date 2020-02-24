Crimson Shadows Stream Track From Forthcoming EP

Crimson Shadows are streaming a new version of their song "Betrayed By The King". The reimagined take on their 2007 track is a preview to their forthcoming EP.

"The Resurrection" EP will be hitting stores on March 13th and also features covers of Stratovarius's "Against The Wind" and Dragonforce's "Blackfire".

The band had this to say, "This EP is our 'Resurrection.' We journeyed back to the music and bands that inspired us in our youth and put together two covers, Stratovarius's 'Against the Wind' and Dragonforce's 'Blackfire'. These bands brought us together as musicians and brothers to build Crimson Shadows to what it has become.

"We also made the decision to re-record the song 'Betrayed By Thy King' from our 2007 EP to better express these influences and how they came to be a part of our music and to reintroduce our fans to our earlier material." Check out the track below:





