All-Star Lineup Set For Ronnie Montrose Remembered Event

An impressive lineup has been announced for the Ronnie Montrose Remembered: A NAMM 2020 All-Star 5 Year Commemorative Anniversary Concert.

The special event is scheduled to take place on January 17th at the M3 Live Anaheim Event Center in Anaheim, Ca during the annual NAMM trade show.

The show will feature performances from Brad Gillis, Night Ranger; George Lynch, Dokken/Lynch Mob; Carmine Appice, Vanilla Fudge/Rod Stewart/Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Russell, Great White; Dave Rude, Tesla; Derek St Holmes, Ted Nugent; Keith St John, Montrose; Dave Amato, REO Speedwagon; James Kottak, Scorpions; Jon Levin, Dokken; Phil Demmel, Slayer/Machinehead; Brent Woods, Sebastian Bach; Jason Hartless, Ted Nugent; Mitch Perry, Edgar Winter/Sweet; Robbie Lochner, Jack's Great White; Jimmy Degrasso, Ozzy/Alice Cooper; Matt Starr, Mr. Big; Brad Lang, Y & T; Andrew Freeman, Last In Line; Sean Mcnabb, Lynch Mob/Quiet Riot; Katja Reikermann, Rod Stewart; Paul Shortino, Raiding The Rock Vault/Quiet Riot; Rick Steier, Warrant/Kingdom Come; Jimmy Paxson, Stevie Nicks; and Ed Roth, Annie Lennox, and more to be announced.





