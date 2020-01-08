Robert Cray Streaming Song From Forthcoming Album

Robert Cray has released his new single called "Anything You Want". The song is one of the four newly written songs from his forthcoming album.

The new album was produced by Steve Jordan and will be entitled "That's What I Heard". Along with he new tracks, the record celebrates the music of Curtis Mayfield, Bobby "Blue" Bland, The Sensational Nightingales and more.

Cray says that the album sound is "Funky, cool and bad. I thought if it we could get this thing that Sam Cooke used to have, the kind of sound that early Sam Cooke records had, that we could pull this off," says producer Steve Jordan.

The album is set to hit stores on February 28th. Check out "Anything You Want" here.





