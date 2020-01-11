Motley Crue, Def Leppard Add Band To Stadium Tour
Motley Crue and Def Leppard have added an additional band to their upcoming summer stadium tour that will feature support from Poison and Joan Jett.
Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts have been added as the opening act for the tour that will be kicking off on June 21st in San Antonio, TX at the Alamodome.
The band is lead by former Biters frontman Tuk Smith and they have released their Rob Cavallo produced debut song and video called "What Kinda Love". The clip can be streamed here.
Tuk had this to say about the video, "I think when people first hear the song they might not get its meaning right away. I wanted to create a narrative in the video that helped complement the lyrics.
"Having full creative vision as an artist is as rewarding as it is daunting. If something doesn't pan out right there is no one to blame but yourself, but it's the best feeling when your vision becomes reality.
"I had so many close friends and family act, be extras, and work on videos with me. I'm so lucky to have such a pool of talent and characters to pull from." See the dates for the tour below:
Sunday, June 21 San Antonio, TX Alamodome
Tuesday, June 23 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Stadium
Thursday, June 25 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium
Saturday, June 27 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
Monday, June 29 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
Thursday, July 2 Cincinnati, OH Great American Ballpark
Friday, July 3 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
Tuesday, July 7 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Thursday, July 9 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
Saturday, July 11 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium
Tuesday, July 14 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field
Wednesday, July 15 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park
Sunday, July 19 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park
Thursday, July 23 San Diego, CA Petco Park
Saturday, July 25 Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium
Sunday, August 9 Atlanta, GA SunTrust Park
Tuesday, August 11 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Thursday, August 13 Buffalo, NY New Era Field
Saturday, August 15 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park
Sunday, August 16 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park
Tuesday, August 18 Milwaukee, WI Miller Park
Thursday, August 20 Detroit, MI Comerica Park
Saturday, August 22 Washington DC Nationals Park
Sunday, August 23 Flushing, NY Citi Field
Tuesday, August 25 Boston, MA Fenway Park
Friday, August 28 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Sunday, August 30 Denver, CO Coors Field
Wednesday, September 2 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park
Saturday, September 5 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
