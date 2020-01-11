Motley Crue, Def Leppard Add Band To Stadium Tour

Motley Crue and Def Leppard have added an additional band to their upcoming summer stadium tour that will feature support from Poison and Joan Jett.

Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts have been added as the opening act for the tour that will be kicking off on June 21st in San Antonio, TX at the Alamodome.

The band is lead by former Biters frontman Tuk Smith and they have released their Rob Cavallo produced debut song and video called "What Kinda Love". The clip can be streamed here.

Tuk had this to say about the video, "I think when people first hear the song they might not get its meaning right away. I wanted to create a narrative in the video that helped complement the lyrics.

"Having full creative vision as an artist is as rewarding as it is daunting. If something doesn't pan out right there is no one to blame but yourself, but it's the best feeling when your vision becomes reality.

"I had so many close friends and family act, be extras, and work on videos with me. I'm so lucky to have such a pool of talent and characters to pull from." See the dates for the tour below:

Sunday, June 21 San Antonio, TX Alamodome

Tuesday, June 23 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Stadium

Thursday, June 25 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium

Saturday, June 27 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

Monday, June 29 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

Thursday, July 2 Cincinnati, OH Great American Ballpark

Friday, July 3 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

Tuesday, July 7 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Thursday, July 9 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium

Saturday, July 11 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium

Tuesday, July 14 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field

Wednesday, July 15 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

Sunday, July 19 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

Thursday, July 23 San Diego, CA Petco Park

Saturday, July 25 Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium

Sunday, August 9 Atlanta, GA SunTrust Park

Tuesday, August 11 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Thursday, August 13 Buffalo, NY New Era Field

Saturday, August 15 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park

Sunday, August 16 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park

Tuesday, August 18 Milwaukee, WI Miller Park

Thursday, August 20 Detroit, MI Comerica Park

Saturday, August 22 Washington DC Nationals Park

Sunday, August 23 Flushing, NY Citi Field

Tuesday, August 25 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Friday, August 28 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Sunday, August 30 Denver, CO Coors Field

Wednesday, September 2 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park

Saturday, September 5 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium





