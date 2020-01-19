.

Mayday Parade's Derek Sanders Shares Song From Solo EP

William Lee | 01-19-2020

Mayday Parade frontman Derek Sanders is streaming his cover of Jimmy Eat World's "A Praise Chorus," which features a guest appearance from Stages and Stereos' Daniel Lancaster.

The track is just one of the covers that will featured on Derek's debut solo EP "My Rock And Roll Heart". The EP includes his take on some of the music that inspired him to get into the business including songs from Something Corporate, Saves The Day, The Juliana Theory, and local Tallahassee band Goodbye Love.

The EP will be hitting stores on Valentine's Day (February 14th) and Derek had this to say "When I started getting into music, I got an acoustic guitar when I was ten years old. I spent all of my time with that guitar, just learning to play and writing my first songs.

" I've been in so many bands since then, and it's cool to go back to playing acoustic and singing the way it all started." Watch the lyric video for "A Praise Chorus" here


