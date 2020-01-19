Necrophiliac Return With New Album After 28 Years

(Xtreem Music) It's been 28 years of waiting, but finally, the most legendary Spanish Death Metal band, Necrophiliac, are revealing details of what will be their second album that will be titled "No Living Man is Innocent" and will be released in March 12th, 2020 through Xtreem Music on CD and 12"LP formats.

Necrophiliac emerged in 1988 and recorded 5 demos before releasing their classic debut album "Chaopula - Citadel of Mirrors" in 1992, becoming one of the milestones of the genre within the Spanish Death Metal scene. The band dissolved a year later, and returned in 2016 coinciding with the re-issue, through Xtreem Music, of their album in a 2-CD set with all their demos, under the title of "Maze of Forking Paths".

The current lineup of NECROPHILIAC, has four of the original members: Bongo (vocals), Ery (guitar), Miguel (guitar) and Sweick (drums), plus the newly incorporated bassist Ramón. "No Living Man is Innocent" was recorded by Jesús "Punti" Montilla at Wandering Studios and was mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound Studios. See the tracklisting below:

01. Piper Leading Innocents

02. Hunting Humans

03. Magma of Flesh (Beasts of the Earth)

04. When Mother Ate Son

05. Horseaters

06. Inhabitants of the Red Forest

07. Kill All, Burn All, Loot All

08. GodBundy

09. No Living Man is Innocent

Xtreem Music submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

More Necrophiliac News



