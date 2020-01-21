Alice Cooper Announces Summer Tour

Alice Cooper has extended his North American tour plans with the announcement that he will be launching a summer leg that will feature support from Tesla and Lita Ford.

The summer dates are set to kick off on May 30th in Paso Robles, CA at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre and will conclude on June 27th in Detroit, MI at the DTE Energy Music Theatre.

The spring leg of Alice's Ol' Black Eyes Is Back tour will begin on March 31st in Niagara Falls, ON at the Fallsview Resort Casino and will wrap April 22nd in Portland, OR at the Keller Auditorium. See the dates for both legs below:

Spring 2020 With Lita Ford:

March 31 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Resort Casino (Without Lita Ford)

April 1 - Peterborough, ON - Memorial Centre

April 3 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Music Hall

April 4 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

April 5 - Appleton, WI -Fox Performing Arts Center

April 7 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theatre

April 8 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre

April 10 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

April 11 - Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall

April 13 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

April 15 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

April 16 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

April 18 - Abbotsford, BC - Entertainment & Sports Centre

April 19 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

April 20 - Seattle, WA - McCaw Hall

April 22 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

Summer 2020 With Tesla + Lita Ford:

May 30 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

June 3 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

June 5 - Thackerville, OK - Winstar World Casino

June 6 - Topeka, KS - Stormont Vail Events Center

June 7 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 9 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

June 10 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

June 12 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino (Also featuring Blue Oyster Cult)

June 13 - Chicago, IL - Rosemont Theatre

June 14 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

June 16 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 17 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

June 19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

June 20 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

June 21 - Baltimore, MD - The Hall at Live! Casino + Hotel (Without Tesla)

June 23 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach

June 25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

June 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

June 27 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre





Related Stories

Queen and Alice Cooper Lead Fire Fight Australia Lineup

Foo Fighters and Alice Cooper Lead Special Aerosmith Event

Alice Cooper Had Hard Time Separating From Alter-Ego

Alice Cooper Announces Spring North American Tour

Motorhead's Phil Campbell Streams Alice Cooper Collaboration

Alice Cooper Reveals 'Detroit City 2020' Lyric Video

Alice Cooper Streams Cover Of Bob Seger Classic

Alice Cooper Adds Dates To Fall Tour

Alice Cooper Going Home With New EP

More Alice Cooper News



