Alice Cooper Announces Summer Tour
Alice Cooper has extended his North American tour plans with the announcement that he will be launching a summer leg that will feature support from Tesla and Lita Ford.
The summer dates are set to kick off on May 30th in Paso Robles, CA at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre and will conclude on June 27th in Detroit, MI at the DTE Energy Music Theatre.
The spring leg of Alice's Ol' Black Eyes Is Back tour will begin on March 31st in Niagara Falls, ON at the Fallsview Resort Casino and will wrap April 22nd in Portland, OR at the Keller Auditorium. See the dates for both legs below:
Spring 2020 With Lita Ford:
March 31 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Resort Casino (Without Lita Ford)
April 1 - Peterborough, ON - Memorial Centre
April 3 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Music Hall
April 4 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
April 5 - Appleton, WI -Fox Performing Arts Center
April 7 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theatre
April 8 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre
April 10 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
April 11 - Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall
April 13 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre
April 15 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
April 16 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre
April 18 - Abbotsford, BC - Entertainment & Sports Centre
April 19 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre
April 20 - Seattle, WA - McCaw Hall
April 22 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
Summer 2020 With Tesla + Lita Ford:
May 30 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
June 3 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
June 5 - Thackerville, OK - Winstar World Casino
June 6 - Topeka, KS - Stormont Vail Events Center
June 7 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 9 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre
June 10 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center
June 12 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino (Also featuring Blue Oyster Cult)
June 13 - Chicago, IL - Rosemont Theatre
June 14 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
June 16 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
June 17 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena
June 19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
June 20 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion
June 21 - Baltimore, MD - The Hall at Live! Casino + Hotel (Without Tesla)
June 23 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach
June 25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center
June 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
June 27 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
