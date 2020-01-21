Nickelback and Stone Temple Pilots Announce Summer Tour

Nickelback have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer of a headline tour of North America that will feature special guest Stone Temple Pilots.

The tour will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of Nickelback's blockbuster "All the Right Reasons" album, which has been certified diamond for 10 million in sales in the U.S.

The band will be playing the album in its entirety along with other hit tracks. The first half of the tour will include support from Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, with Switchfoot taking over for the second half.

The tour is scheduled to get underway on June 19th in Raleigh, NC at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek and will wrap up on October 3rd in Mountain View, CA at the Shoreline Amphitheatre. See the dates below:

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown supporting:

Jun. 19 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Jun. 20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Jun. 23 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Jun. 26 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Jun. 27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Jun. 30 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

Jul. 02 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Jul. 03 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Jul. 05 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Jul. 08 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Jul. 10 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

Jul. 11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Jul. 17 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Jul. 19 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Jul. 22 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Jul. 25 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Jul. 26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Jul. 29 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Jul. 31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 01 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 04 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Aug. 06 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 08 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Aug. 09 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

Switchfoot supporting:

Aug. 15 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairground

Aug. 16 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Aug. 19 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 22 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

Aug. 27 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 29 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep. 01 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sep. 03 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep. 04 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sep. 11 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Sep. 12 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sep. 15 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Sep. 18 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

Sep. 19 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Sep. 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Sep. 25 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sep. 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sep. 29 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 02 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct. 03 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre





