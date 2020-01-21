Nickelback and Stone Temple Pilots Announce Summer Tour
Nickelback have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer of a headline tour of North America that will feature special guest Stone Temple Pilots.
The tour will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of Nickelback's blockbuster "All the Right Reasons" album, which has been certified diamond for 10 million in sales in the U.S.
The band will be playing the album in its entirety along with other hit tracks. The first half of the tour will include support from Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, with Switchfoot taking over for the second half.
The tour is scheduled to get underway on June 19th in Raleigh, NC at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek and will wrap up on October 3rd in Mountain View, CA at the Shoreline Amphitheatre. See the dates below:
Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown supporting:
Jun. 19 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Jun. 20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Jun. 23 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Jun. 26 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Jun. 27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Jun. 30 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
Jul. 02 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Jul. 03 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Jul. 05 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Jul. 08 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Jul. 10 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
Jul. 11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Jul. 17 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Jul. 19 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Jul. 22 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Jul. 25 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Jul. 26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Jul. 29 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Jul. 31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 01 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 04 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Aug. 06 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 08 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Aug. 09 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha
Switchfoot supporting:
Aug. 15 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairground
Aug. 16 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Aug. 19 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 22 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
Aug. 27 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 29 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sep. 01 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sep. 03 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sep. 04 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sep. 11 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Sep. 12 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sep. 15 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Sep. 18 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sep. 19 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Sep. 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Sep. 25 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sep. 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sep. 29 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 02 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
Oct. 03 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
