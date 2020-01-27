Primitive Race Reveal Replacement For Late Chuck Mosley

Primitive Race have announced that they have recruited Paw frontman Mark Hennessy as their new lead vocalist, replacing the late Faith No More and Bad Brains icon Chuck Mosley.

Chris Kniker had this to say, "I always said you just don't replace Chuck Mosley. So, to continue Primitive Race I knew we would need to push into new territory. I was always a big fan of Paw and I think that Mark (Hennessy) brings a whole new tool belt to what we're doing. It's exciting to have this new chapter."

Hennessy added, "I was a big fan of Chuck so to be carrying the torch in Primitive Race is something special. I'm going to just be myself and work on adding a new element to the band. I really like what the guys are doing, and It's been fun to get started writing for this record." Check out a video of Mark singing with Paw here.





