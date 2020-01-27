.

Primitive Race Reveal Replacement For Late Chuck Mosley

William Lee | 01-27-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Primitive Race

Primitive Race have announced that they have recruited Paw frontman Mark Hennessy as their new lead vocalist, replacing the late Faith No More and Bad Brains icon Chuck Mosley.

Chris Kniker had this to say, "I always said you just don't replace Chuck Mosley. So, to continue Primitive Race I knew we would need to push into new territory. I was always a big fan of Paw and I think that Mark (Hennessy) brings a whole new tool belt to what we're doing. It's exciting to have this new chapter."

Hennessy added, "I was a big fan of Chuck so to be carrying the torch in Primitive Race is something special. I'm going to just be myself and work on adding a new element to the band. I really like what the guys are doing, and It's been fun to get started writing for this record." Check out a video of Mark singing with Paw here.


Related Stories


Primitive Race Reveal Replacement For Late Chuck Mosley

More Primitive Race News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake, Night Ranger Tour Announced- Ozzy Osbourne Hopes To Resume Tour Amid Health Struggles- Disturbed, Staind, Bad Wolves Announce Summer Tour- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Ghosts with the Most - The Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, AR

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2020

The Blues: Spotlight on Gulf Coast Records

Quick Flicks: Days of Rage: The Rolling Stones' Road to Altamont

Live: Johnny A Rocks Phoenix

advertisement


Latest News
Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake, Night Ranger Tour Announced

Ozzy Osbourne Hopes To Resume Tour Amid Health Struggles

Disturbed, Staind, Bad Wolves Announce Summer Tour

Aerosmith Announce 50th Anniversary Concert

David Lee Roth Aimed To Go Beyond Van Halen With Solo Band

Primitive Race Reveal Replacement For Late Chuck Mosley

Mark Morton Shares Video For Cover Of Pearl Jam Classic

Richie Kotzen Releasing 50 Songs For His 50th Birthday



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.