Julien-K Release 'Stronger Without You' Lyric Video

Orgy offshoot Julien-K have released a lyric video for their brand new single "Stronger Without You." The track comes from the band's latest album "Harmonic Disruptor".

The group was founded by original Orgy members Ryan Shuck and Amir Derakh and Ryan had this to say about the new single, "Stronger Without You takes us back to our roots in Orgy "Candyass" era.

We consciously wanted to revisit the spirit and tone we created when we started Orgy. The 90's influence, the heavy detuned guitars w strong electro roots - truly OUR roots.

"The lyrics use apocalyptic language to tell the story of a toxic person choking on they're own negativity. Truly Julien-K!" Watch the lyric video below:





