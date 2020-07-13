Singled Out: KillRobBailey's Heartbeat

Montana based musician & creator Rob Bailey recently released the debut album under the KillRobBailey moniker and to celebrate we asked Rob to tell us about the song "Heartbeat." Here is the story:

Out of all the songs on my album, Heartbeat is the one that feels like a single. I knew right away when I wrote it that it would be the single. The song feels good.

I think it's the song that most people identify with on the album. There was a slight worry that my current fanbase would think it was too heavy, but Heartbeat is the best representation to bridge them to this genre.

I actually wrote this song on the treadmill. I was in York, Pennsylvania at the studio and had already recorded 2 songs for the album that day. I went to bed and woke up at 3:30 in the morning to do some cardio at the hotel I was staying at. As I was running, the song just started coming to me.

I like to fight, I really enjoy finding something to fight against and then I perform at my best. This song has the typical fighting mantras, but it also has to deal with self reflection. Fighting only gets me so far. This song to me is about taking off the blinders and taking more things into consideration besides just the fight. I think that's the big thing that's going to take me to the next level in life... paying attention to my heart and figuring out what else is happening in every situation.

