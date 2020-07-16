.

Gentle Giant Reunite For Virtual Performance

Keavin Wiggins | 07-16-2020

Gentle Giant

The classic Gentle Giant line-up reunited for a virtual performance video of their classic track "Proclamation," from their 1974 album "The Power & The Glory".

The video includes appearances from Gentle Giant alumni Derek, Ray and Phil Shulman, Gary Green, Kerry Minnear, John Weathers and Malcolm Mortimore.

The clip also features special guest appearances from Jakko Jakszyk (King Crimson), Billy Sherwood (YES), Lee Pomeroy (ELO/Steve Hackett), Dan Reed (Dan Reed Network), Richard Hilton (Chic) and Mikey Heppner (Priestess).

The video was masterminded by Derek Shulman's son Noah, who had this to say for the premiere with Prog, "This terrible pandemic is being felt all over the world and with everyone being stuck at home, I figured now would be the perfect time to bring positivity out in the world, bring everyone together and celebrate our love of music and Gentle Giant.

"Over the years I was always amazed with how many people were filming their renditions of Gentle Giant tracks from all over the world on an array of instruments. So that sparked the idea of wanting to see them all in one place, blending sounds and instruments into a single track." Watch the video below:


