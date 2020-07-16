Streaming For Vengeance Live Series Launch A Success

BraveWords Streaming For Vengeance live series kick off this past weekend was a success with a performance from the all-star Frost Coalition.

The stream, powered by the popular Canadian metal news site BraveWords, took place this past Saturday, July 11th and featured the all-star jam organized by guitarist Jack Frost (Seven Witches, Savatage, Bronx Casket Co.)

Frost was joined by local east coast tri-state area hard rock and metal musicians, including Alan Tecchio (Hades, Non-Fiction), Andre Vanchot (Fatal Portrait: The King Diamond Tribute), and Anthony Cross on vocals, Charlie Calv from Angel on keys, bassist Ed Avila, and Chris O'Hara on drums.

The event streamed in conjunction with the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund and it received over 33,000 views during the first 24 hours.

The Ron Keel Band will be taking the stage for the next Streaming For Vengeance event that is set to take place on August 18th and the one-hour performance will "feature the best of Fight Like A Band and South X South Dakota, music from Keel and maybe a couple of other surprises," according to the announcement.

BraveWords Founder/CEO "Metal" Tim Henderson had this to say, "It was truly one of the most touching moments in BraveWords' history. Metalheads from around the world joining together during times of adversity with a new concert experience. Jack Frost and his Coalition triumphed with a classic covers set including gems from Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Whitesnake, Rainbow, UFO, Billy Squire and even Canuckleheads Loverboy!

"A big BraveWords thanks to Anthony Krizan and Charlie Macarone from Sonic Boom Studios who hosted the technically flawless party! And last but not least, Wendy Dio and her team who we partnered with, directing donations to the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund. And this was the day after Ronnie's birthday! Metal heart moment indeed!"

Jack Frost added, "I can't express today the feelings I'm having. Being a musician since I was 19, now at 52 and to see the response and share the stage with these gentleman. And a big thanks to Anthony Krizan (formerly of the Spin Doctors) and Charlie Macarone at Sonic Boom Studios. I'm truly the blessed one.

"And to BraveWords and Wendy Dio. It's was a honer to play for you and support the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund. This is one of the major highlights of my career. Much love to all of you and your families. Please take care of one another. The metal community is a special one. We are metal strong." Check out the official site here.





