Eddie Vedder Jams Ramones Classic With The Supersuckers

(hennemusic) Arizona rockers The Supersuckers have release a 2014 live performance of a Ramones classic that features Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder.

The pairing were joined by Blind Marky Feltchtone from Zeke for "I Believe In Miracles" from the Ramones 1989 album, "Brain Drain", during a June 19, 2014 gig that also doubled as the final, sold out show on the Supersuckers' North American tour and after lead singer Eddie Spaghetti was diagnosed with throat cancer and was facing imminent surgery.

"Somehow Eddie had found out about my cancer diagnosis and put the word out that he'd like to come to the show and maybe do something with the band," recalls Spaghetti, "especially with the impending struggle I was about to undertake with the whole cancer fright. The song was extra poignant."

The performance was shot with multiple cameras, but the multitrack audio files were only discovered recently, buried within a hard drive. "What a humbling experience for me on a personal level and what an amazing rock show for me on a professional level," continues Spaghetti about the evening. "This recording really reflects that. What a document of a historical moment this is! Eddie absolutely KILLED it and the band was on FIRE that night."

Spaghetti looks back especially at the outpouring of support for the journey he'd have to soon take for his cancer. "It felt like everyone in the crowd was a friend of mine and there was a lot of love in the room," he remembers. "From the first note 'til the last, it just seemed like everyone was on our side.

"After the show, Eddie Vedder talked to me for a long time and pointed me in a direction to get my sh*t cured," he adds. "He was super helpful with getting me hooked up with a support team of doctors and hospitals that I would probably not have had access to without his assistance. He also wrote a big fat check to help get me through the hard times of not being able to work that was to come. It was all above and beyond the call for him to provide all that help. I will be forever indebted to him. He's a good one."

Pearl Jam have performed the Ramones track regularly through the years, even releasing a live version from a 2003 benefit concert for the Louis Warschaw Prostate Cancer Centre just two months later as one of their Ten Club vinyl holiday singles.

Vedder inducted the Ramones into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2002. Check out the Supersuckers/Veddar jam here.

