Singled Out: Rumahoy's Poop Deck Party

Pirate Metal band Rumahoy just released their new album "Time II: Party" and to celebrate Captain Yarrface tells us about the song "Poop Deck Party". Here is the story:

My name is Captain Yarrface and welcome to the sea!!! This song has a massive significance on my life as it is based on a very real very true events.

We had a big party because parties are fun, and being pirates we had been drinking a lot of rum, well as the song says, I went outside and there was my crew and a bunch of other people and they had gotten so wasted that everyone had sh*t their own pants, I mean like a lot, on the floor, down the chairs, it must have been some kind of drinking game but yeah it got way out of hand.

I had woken everyone up and asked them what was up and they were still so drunk that they grabbed the poo and just started tossing it at each other, I guess when you are already covered in sh*t having someone else' sh*t thrown at you isn't the worst thing on earth, me, in good captain fashion, did a sh*t and joined in the fun.

Anyway, fast forward a few years I was telling Chrisopher Bowes from Alestorm about this night and he could hardly believe it and said if we ever make it into a song, he wants to be in on it. now it is common knowledge that me and Chris butt heads a lot but I agreed on one condition, that Chris pulls down his pants and takes a sh*t right there on the bus, and guess what.. he did, he sh*t and then I went, alright you can be on the song.

And that boys and girls is how poop deck party came to be!!

Welcome to the sea!!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here





