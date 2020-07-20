Alice Cooper Reunites With Desmond Child For New 'Masterpiece'

It appears that Alice Cooper has reunited with acclaimed producer and songwriter Desmond Child for a new "masterpiece", Child shared via social media.

Child penned hits for a number of bands including KISS, Aerosmith, and Bon Cooper, and he and Alice worked together of Cooper's "Trash" album (1989) and "Hey Stoopid" (1991).

Desmond broke the big news to fans with he following Facebook post, "SCHOOL'S OUT FOR THE SUMMER! Alice Cooper and I are cooking up a ginormous, poisonous anthemic masterpiece for next year.

"So exciting to work with the rock genius & visionary Alice Cooper again. Remember our album TRASH? Listen to it from start to finish now. Sounds like we just recorded last week... it's eternal like Alice. Stay tuned for more updates!"





