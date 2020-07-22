Candlebox, Sponge Stars Team For Choose Song

(DMK) Members of Candlebox, Sponge, and Wheatus have joined forces with 94.3 FM The Shark (Long Island) Assistant Program Director Brian Orlando for a mental health & suicide prevention initiative amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
The "Choose Song" project features Kevin Martin (Candlebox), Brendan B. Brown (Wheatus), Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge), Andy and Tim Patalan (Sponge), and Josh Devine (Session Musician/Live Drummer For One Direction).
An accompanying video starring former WWE wrester and 94.3 The Shark show host Ashley Massaro, who tragically took her own life shortly after filming, was unveiled this past weekend during Sponge's "Beer Session's" Facebook Live show.
"The evolution of the 'Choose Song' project has been a long and difficult one - especially after Ashley's passing," said Orlando. "We really struggled with when the right time would be to release the video. However, when the Pandemic hit, and subsequent civil unrest and turmoil, we knew it was time for us to help others out there struggling. Ashley's family gave us their blessing and we decided to move forward. We want to show that with music, you are never alone." Watch the video below:
