Journey Icon and Brad Paisley Lead Quarantine All-Stars Jam

Journey's Jonathan Cain, country star Brad Paisley, and Chuck Leavell (Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Allman Brothers, more) lead the lineup of the Quarantine All-Stars.
They banded together with a group of all-star musicians including Luke Bryan's band, Sonny Emory (Eric Clapton), Jeff Coffin (Dave Matthews Band) and many more for a special virtual jam video to raise funds for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Scotty Wilbanks (Luke Bryan/Wilbanks) had this to say, "Truly one of the highlights of my career came at the most unusual time. What started out as an idea in the middle of quarantine, turned into this unique collaboration with some of the most gifted musicians.
"It was an honor to work with these incredible players, who all contributed in their own unique way in bringing this project to life for a great cause, MusiCares!"
Leavell added, "It felt great to play on this smokin' hot tune and fun video with so many other fine musicians in support of such a vital organization as MusiCares. I hope folks will enjoy it and join us in the cause!" See the full list of musicians and watch the video below:
The Quarantine All-Stars:
Guitars/Pedal Steel:
Brad Paisley
Steve Wariner
Michael Carter (Luke Bryan)
Josh Reedy (Thomas Rhett)
Katlin Owen (John Pardi)
Dave Ristrim (Luke Bryan)
Keyboards:
Chuck Leavell (Rolling Stones)
Scotty Wilbanks (Luke Bryan, Third Day)
Jonathan Cain (Journey)
Drums:
Sonny Emory (Eric Clapton, Earth, Wind & Fire)
Chris Kimmerer (Thomas Rhett)
Kent Slucher (Luke Bryan)
Bass:
Sam Sims (Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake)
James Cook (Luke Bryan)
Fiddle:
Kevin Arrowsmith (Luke Bryan)
Horns:
Jeff Coffin (Dave Matthews Band)
Keith Smith (Toby Mac)
Lee Thornburg (Joe Bonamassa, Tower of Power)
Mark Douthit (Michael McDonald)
Roy Agee (Lauren Daigle
Dan Falcone ( Lady Gaga, Celine Dion)
Greg Vail (Luis Miguel)
