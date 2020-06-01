80s Music Stars Going Back To The Basement For Special Event

A number of 1980s stars have announced that they will be staging a special the Back to the Basement virtual benefit concert on June 13th for Covid-19 relief.

The special event will take place on Facebook Live and will be staged "in support and celebration of doctors, nurses, first responders and health-care workers who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight."

Inspired by those who grew up in the 1980s and their parents made them watch MTV in the basement, the event will include a number of icons from the era including A Flock Of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Naked Eyes, Animotion, Cutting Crew, Nu Shooz, Annabella from Bow Wow Wow, The Vapors, Tiffany, Downtown Julie Brown and more.

Valerie Day of Nu Shooz had this to say, "Back To The Basement is the perfect way to show our love and appreciation for front-line workers - all the courageous people out there who are working hard to keep us safe, well, and fed. We can't wait to make a joyful noise for them - and you!"

Nick Feldman and Jack Hues of Wang Chung said, ''We are pleased to be part of this event and to have the chance to make our Chungy type contribution towards those suffering the COVID-19 crisis around the world....and also in the process to help raise funds for the amazing and heroic first responders in this crisis, through Direct Relief.

"We hope everyone keeps safe and by doing that helps to bring this difficult global chapter to as swift and best case resolution as possible. And it goes without saying we want everybody to be able to Wang Chung and have fun without limits again, as soon as possible!!! (although you can still Wang Chung in isolation too of course).

"Keep safe and Wang Chung tonight!!!" Watch a teaser video below:





